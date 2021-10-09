Punjab CM Channi asks Centre to enhance state's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis

Slamming the Centre for inadequate coal supply against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)'s agreements with various subsidiaries of the Coal India Ltd (CIL), the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked it to immediately enhance State's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis with the impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves which are likely to exhaust within next couple of days. Reviewing the power situation amid the alleged shortage of coal supply in the state, the Chief Minister said that all the thermal plants are unable to generate the full capacity of power due to insufficient coal receipt. However, he reiterated his government's firm commitment to give power supply for irrigation of paddy crop where necessary at the fag end of crop yield.

He, however, said that power cuts on domestic consumers in cities and villages are being imposed to ensure sufficient supply to the agriculture sector as well as to maintain grid discipline. Earlier, the Chairperson-cum-Managing Director A Venu Prasad apprised the Chief Minister that the thermal plants throughout the country are reeling under coal shortages and coal supplies crisis.

Within the state, Independent Power Producer (IPP) plants are left with less than two days of coal, that is, NPL (1.9 days), TSPL (1.3 days), GVK (0.6) days and it is on a decreasing trend as coal supply by Coal India Limited (a Government of India undertaking) is not as per requirements, an official statement by the Chief Minister's office said. "PSPCL plants, that is, GGSSTP and GHTP also have just two days of coal stock reduction. Coal to all these plants is supplied by various coal India subsidiaries as per Fuel Supply Agreements of these plants with them but presently receipt is much below the required level," further read the statement. (ANI)

