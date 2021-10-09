Left Menu

BJP govt in Manipur effectively implementing devp programmes : Nadda

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is effectively implementing developmental programmes in the state and its people will vote for BJP in the Assembly election due early next year, party president J P Nadda said at a public meeting at Utlou in Bishnupur district on Saturday.Nadda arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to Manipur, where polls are due in early next year.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:58 IST
Nadda arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to Manipur, where polls are due in early next year. He hit out at the Congress and said it is doing nothing for the state. ''It is as if the Congress is in quarantine in Manipur at present''.

The Biren Singh helmed government is effectively implementing the developmental programmes in Manipur along the lines of that at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people will vote for BJP in the state election for more development, Nadda said. He said Central programmes like Swacch Bharat Mission, Ujala scheme, women empowerment, Khelo India programme, have been implemented in the state. The BJP government in the state has also set up the National Sports University, multi sports complex and launched housing for the poor. These apart Biren Singh with help from the Centre has taken up several programmes for Manipur such as the outreach programme 'Go to Hills 2.0' to provide welfare scheme benefits at doorsteps and has constructed many women markets in the hill districts, Nadda said.

The public meeting was attended by Biren Singh himself, many national leaders of BJP, union ministers, Manipur BJP president A Sarda Devi, MPs, state cabinet ministers, MLAs and party functionaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

