Sidhu's fasts start after dinner, end at breakfast: Sukhbir Badal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday called Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's fast at Lakhimpur Kheri a “drama”, saying his hunger strike “started after dinner and ended before breakfast.” Sidhu on Saturday ended his fast after Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra turned up for questioning.

The Punjab Congress chief, who met the family of 28-year-old journalist Raman Kashyap, one of the eight people killed in the violence, had proceeded on a fast and could be seen lying on a cot at the scribe's house in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Reacting to the hunger strike by Sidhu, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he wanted to request Sidhu that he should stop doing “dramas”. “@sherryontopp is just an attention seeker. His hunger strike to get Ashish Mishra arrested, was a comedy show that started after dinner and ended before breakfast. He doesn't know the difference between appearing before the police &getting arrested: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal,” according to a SAD's tweet.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.

Sidhu in a tweet on Saturday said, “Broke my fast with the family of Raman Kashyap … After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause … Path of Truth will always Triumph !!” Sidhu had declared that he would go on hunger strike if the union minister's son was not arrested by Friday or he did not join the investigation.

