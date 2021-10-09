Left Menu

Czech opposition have chance to form government, Together leader says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:10 IST
The two main Czech opposition groups have secured a majority in a parliamentary election and will have a chance to form a government, Petr Fiala, the leader of the centre-right Together coalition, said on Saturday.

Together was on course to win the election, narrowly overtaking Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party with 99% of voting districts already reporting.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

