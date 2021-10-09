Czech opposition have chance to form government, Together leader says
The two main Czech opposition groups have secured a majority in a parliamentary election and will have a chance to form a government, Petr Fiala, the leader of the centre-right Together coalition, said on Saturday.
Together was on course to win the election, narrowly overtaking Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party with 99% of voting districts already reporting.
