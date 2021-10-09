Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress to hold 'maun vrat' on Oct 11 to demand dismissal of Mos Ajay Mishra

Congress has decided to hold a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) on October 11 from 10 am to 1 pm in connection with the Lakhimpur violence to press their demands of dismissing Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and arresting the involved persons. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a letter to chiefs of its states and union territories, on Saturday directed to observe 'maun vrat' outside Raj Bhavans or Central government offices.

Terming the incident as a "cold-blooded massacre", Venugopal in his letter wrote, "The party has decided to hold Maur Vrat (Vow of Silence) across the country on Monday, October 11, 2021 between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm demanding the immediate sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Mishra Teni from his post and immediate arrest of all the culprits including the son of the Minister who involved in this cold-blooded massacre." The letter further stated, "All PCCs are requested to hold Maun Vrat (Vow of Silence) in front of Raj Bhavan or Central Government Offices in their respective states/UT headquarters demanding the same. It is requested that the PCCs must ensure the participation of senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, Party Functionaries, Heads of Frontal Organisations/Departments and Cells.

As many as eight people including four people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. The police have has arrested two accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Ashish Mishra, who was summoned by police in connection to the probe of the violence arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Supreme court also took suo moto cognisance of the case and said that it was not satisfied with the actions taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the case.

Meanwhile, Venugopal in the letter stated, "Despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister so far. It is shameful that the Prime Minister and Home Minister whom the Minister directly reports to have not uttered a word against this cold-blooded murder." (ANI)

