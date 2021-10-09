Suvendu attends inauguration of slain BJP worker's Durga Puja

Amidst the spree of inauguration of several big ticket community Durga Pujas in the city by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her bete noire BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday attended the beginning of one with which a slain activist of the saffron party was associated.

The particular puja at Beleghata area is being held minus any pomp and glitz this year by people of the locality in memory of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was associated with it for many years. BJP had alleged that the activist was fatally injured by miscreants supported by the TMC in the area on May 2, the day the state election result was declared.

Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the state, later tweeted : ''Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organizers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar, post poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the ''dhaak'' has also fallen silent.'' The theme of the puja is post-poll violence with photos of several alleged victims of attack on display at the marquee.

Adhikari also attended the inauguration of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, which is organised by BJP leaders Sajal Ghosh and his father Pradip Ghosh and inaugurated a puja in New Market area BJP state President Sukanta Majumder inaugurated the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja.

Banerjee has inaugurated at least 20 big ticket pujas, including those of Ekdalia Evergreen Club, College Square Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Chetla Agrani Club, Mudiali Club, Naktala Udayan Sangha since Mahalaya on October 6.

Many of the pujas like in Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Naktala Udayan Sangha and Chetla Agrani Club are organised by Trinamool Congress heavyweights and senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim respectively.

