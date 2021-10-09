Left Menu

Suvendu attends inauguration of slain BJP worker's Durga Puja

Amidst the spree of inauguration of several big ticket community Durga Pujas in the city by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her bete noire BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday attended the beginning of one with which a slain activist of the saffron party was associated.The particular puja at Beleghata area is being held minus any pomp and glitz this year by people of the locality in memory of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was associated with it for many years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:31 IST
Suvendu attends inauguration of slain BJP worker's Durga Puja
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the spree of inauguration of several big ticket community Durga Pujas in the city by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her bete noire BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday attended the beginning of one with which a slain activist of the saffron party was associated.

The particular puja at Beleghata area is being held minus any pomp and glitz this year by people of the locality in memory of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was associated with it for many years. BJP had alleged that the activist was fatally injured by miscreants supported by the TMC in the area on May 2, the day the state election result was declared.

Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the state, later tweeted : ''Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organizers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar, post poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the ''dhaak'' has also fallen silent.'' The theme of the puja is post-poll violence with photos of several alleged victims of attack on display at the marquee.

Adhikari also attended the inauguration of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, which is organised by BJP leaders Sajal Ghosh and his father Pradip Ghosh and inaugurated a puja in New Market area BJP state President Sukanta Majumder inaugurated the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja.

Banerjee has inaugurated at least 20 big ticket pujas, including those of Ekdalia Evergreen Club, College Square Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Chetla Agrani Club, Mudiali Club, Naktala Udayan Sangha since Mahalaya on October 6.

Many of the pujas like in Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Naktala Udayan Sangha and Chetla Agrani Club are organised by Trinamool Congress heavyweights and senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021