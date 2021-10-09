Left Menu

Goa's first CM Bandodkar's name missing from govt's eminent personalities list, MGP protests

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:54 IST
Goa's first CM Bandodkar's name missing from govt's eminent personalities list, MGP protests
The name of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar was missing from a list of eminent personalities issued by the state's Directorate of Information and Publicity.

The circular issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity had a list of national leaders whose photographs could be officially used by government departments, corporations, autonomous and local bodies etc, said officials on Saturday.

While Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were on the list, the name of Bandodkar was missing.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, founded by Bandodkar, condemned the omission with its MLA Sudin Dhavalikar demanding that a new notification be issued after rectifying the mistake.

He also lashed out at CM Sawant and asked if the latter considered himself more eminent than ''yug purush of Goa'' Bandodkar.

The chief minister was not available for comments.

