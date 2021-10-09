Small farmers happy with new agri laws: UP minister
Small farmers are happy as the new farm laws are a shot in their arm, Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said here on Saturday.
''The new farm laws are in the interest of small farmers,'' Sharma said, when asked to comment on the reported statement of BSP supremo Mayawati that farmers are very much in distress today.
He accused major opposition parties of using farmers as their shield.
''Since neither Mayawati, Congress, Samajwadi Party nor RLD are happy with the development of the country, they are trying to find some alibi,'' alleged Sharma, who is UP's Energy minister.
They are making a handful of farmers their tool to create instability, the BJP leader charged.
Small farmers are happy with the three farm laws as these laws have fulfilled their long pending demands, Sharma said.
