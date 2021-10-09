Left Menu

Small farmers happy with new agri laws: UP minister

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:23 IST
Small farmers happy with new agri laws: UP minister
  • Country:
  • India

Small farmers are happy as the new farm laws are a shot in their arm, Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said here on Saturday.

''The new farm laws are in the interest of small farmers,'' Sharma said, when asked to comment on the reported statement of BSP supremo Mayawati that farmers are very much in distress today.

He accused major opposition parties of using farmers as their shield.

''Since neither Mayawati, Congress, Samajwadi Party nor RLD are happy with the development of the country, they are trying to find some alibi,'' alleged Sharma, who is UP's Energy minister.

They are making a handful of farmers their tool to create instability, the BJP leader charged.

Small farmers are happy with the three farm laws as these laws have fulfilled their long pending demands, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021