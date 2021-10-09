Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement.
- Country:
- Germany
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.
Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement. Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People's Party's parliamentary group.
Kurz's party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors' announcement on Wednesday. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said Friday that Kurz couldn't remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him.
Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him to parliament on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebastian Kurz
- Austrian
- Greens
- Alexander Schallenberg
- Kurz
- People's Party's
ALSO READ
Germany's FDP wants to talk to Greens first on possible coalition
Germany's Scholz says to seek coalition with Greens, FDP
Austrians, Afghan diaspora demand EU countries to not recognise Taliban as legitimate govt
French Greens pick Jadot as presidential candidate amid fragmented Left
German FDP to talk to Greens again, then conservatives, SPD on coalition