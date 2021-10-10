Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari seeks support from Purvanchalis against ban on public celebration of Chhath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 00:05 IST
Manoj Tiwari seeks support from Purvanchalis against ban on public celebration of Chhath
  • Country:
  • India

Famous Bhojpuri film star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari kickstarted his 'Chhath Rath Yatra' to drum up support among Purvanchali community against ban on public celebration of the popular festival.

Seeking the opinion of Purvanchal people on Chhath ban, at Sonia Vihar during his 'Rath Yatra' in his North East Delhi constituency, Tiwari asserted the festival will be celebrated with traditional fervour.

''Chhath Maiya Hum ayenge, Chhath Wahin Manayenge,'' he gave slogan on the occasion.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its recent order prohibited celebration of Chhath at public places including on the Yamuna riverbank, along water bodies and temples.

Chhath hugely popular among Bhojpuri speaking people from Eastern UP , Bihar and Jharkhand, is celebrated with devotees, mainly women offering 'Arghya'(obeisance) to the Sun god standing in knee deep water.

Tiwari has also trained guns on the Kejriwal government, accusing it of opening markets, public transport and even liquor shops in the city but banning the festival.

He said the Chhath ban was an ''insult'' to Purvanchali pride.

Reacting to Tiwari's Rath Yatra, Kejriwal had said on Friday that the Opposition was doing ''dirty politics over a sensitive issue''. He said the decision was taken to prohibit Chhath at public places to prevent spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of people.

Tiwari said that it was ironical that the Kejriwal government reopened swimming pools where people enjoyed in water for hours but banned Chhath in which the devotees entered in knee deep water for a few hours only.

''People want Chhath celebration at public places and Kejriwal should respect their religious sentiment by helping to lift the ban,'' the former Delhi BJP chief said.

The Delhi chief minister should send a proposal in this regard to the DDMA for revising its order on Chhath ban, he said.

Tiwari claimed hundreds of Chhath Puja committees were in touch with him seeking his help for revoking ban on public celebration of the ban.

The Purvanchalis settled in Delhi are considered a prominent vote bank.

''If the Chhath ban order was not withdrawn in 48 hours, around 60 lakh Purvanchalis in Delhi will pledge to uproot the government in Delhi to save their pride,'' Tiwari asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021