Trump endorses re-election of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley
Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 07:49 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the re-election campaign of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an 8th term through the 2022 U.S. midterm election.
Trump was speaking at a rally in Iowa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iowa
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Chuck Grassley
Advertisement