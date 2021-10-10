Polls open for Iraq general election - state TV
Polls opened on Sunday for Iraq's fifth parliamentary election since the U.S. invasion of 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, state television reported.
Iraqis are to vote until 6:00 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) when polls close.
