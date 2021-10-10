Left Menu

Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system

At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for Iraq's 329 seats in parliament, according to the country's election commission. Iraqi elections are often followed by months of protracted negotiations over a president, a prime minister and a cabinet.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 09:54 IST
Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqis voted on Sunday in a general election many said they would boycott, having lost faith in the democratic system brought in by the U.S. invasion of 2003.

The election is being held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. But the established, armed, and Shi'ite Islamist-dominated ruling elite is expected to sweep the vote. At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for Iraq's 329 seats in parliament, according to the country's election commission.

Iraqi elections are often followed by months of protracted negotiations over a president, a prime minister, and a cabinet. Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and will close at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi headed to cast his ballot as soon as the voting started, state TV reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021