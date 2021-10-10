Nadda visits Govindji Temple in Imphal on 2nd day of his Manipur visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Govindji Temple in Manipur's Imphal on the second day of his visit to the state. Nadda was accompanied by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Nadda reached Manipur on Saturday on a two-day where the assembly polls in Manipur are due early next year. Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a public rally at Manipur's Bishnupur, he called the state the "gateway for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The BJP chief also praised the current BJP-led government in the state and said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh brought "only development" during the last four years. He further enumerated various schemes of the Central government and said they empowered the common man of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)