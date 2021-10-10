Nadda visits Govindji Temple in Imphal on 2nd day of his Manipur visit
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Govindji Temple in Manipur's Imphal on the second day of his visit to the state.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Govindji Temple in Manipur's Imphal on the second day of his visit to the state. Nadda was accompanied by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Nadda reached Manipur on Saturday on a two-day where the assembly polls in Manipur are due early next year. Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a public rally at Manipur's Bishnupur, he called the state the "gateway for Atmanirbhar Bharat".
The BJP chief also praised the current BJP-led government in the state and said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh brought "only development" during the last four years. He further enumerated various schemes of the Central government and said they empowered the common man of the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imphal
- Central
- Manipur
- Biren Singh
- N Biren Singh
- JP Nadda
- Nadda
ALSO READ
Delegation of LS's Estimates Committee visits Central Tibetan Adminstration in Dharamshala
IPL 2021: Central COVID-19 testing agency helping BCCI keep up-to-date with every test report
Central, Pondy govts posing hardship to people with fuel price hike: Narayanasamy
Sheriff's office: At least 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment in north-central Montana.
4 Kuki militants arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Manipur