Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Karnataka Congress to hold silent protest in Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress will hold a silent protest on Monday demanding the arrest of all accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, said party's start unit president DK Shivakumar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress will hold a silent protest on Monday demanding the arrest of all accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, said party's start unit president DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar alleged that the incident in Uttar Pradesh was a 'brutal assassination on farmers'.

"A vehicle belonging to the Minister and their family members has brutally assassinated farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. No action has been taken against the Union Minister of State and the culprits responsible for this act. That's why we demand justice for the farmers", he said. "Against this backdrop, the Congress party will hold a silent protest at the Congress office at Race Course Road in Bengaluru on Monday, demanding the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and the immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the incident," the Congress leader added.

Along with Shivakumar, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress are scheduled to participate in the protest. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.

Uttar Pradesh police, so far UP police arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

