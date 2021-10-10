Czech President Zeman in intensive care, says hospital director

Czech President Milos Zeman was being treated in an intensive care unit at Prague's Central Military Hospital after being admitted on Sunday, the hospital director said.

Miroslav Zavoral said Zeman's hospitalization was because of complications related to a known diagnosis, allowing doctors to administer targeted treatment. Zavoral said he was not allowed to disclose the diagnosis.

