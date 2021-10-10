Left Menu

From disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change being witnessed in Imphal: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday lauded the initiatives taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said had contributed to peace and harmony in the state and contributed to growth in its economic activity.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday lauded the initiatives taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said had contributed to peace and harmony in the state and contributed to growth in its economic activity. Addressing achievers and prominient celebrities at City Convention centre in Imphal, Nadda said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a lot of new steps have been taken. Peace and harmony is there, fundamental rights are being protected and economic activity now growing."

The BJP supremo also lauded the efforts made by the state under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said, "2.60 lakh toilets have been constructed only in Manipur under Swacch Bharat Mission. Through this, it has reduced the water-borne diseases and it has brought a healthy life in the field of health to the people."

Nadda said that a few years ago Manipur was known for its politics of destruction adn there were blockades, instability, insurgency inequality and the politics of "haves" and "have nots". "But today we find a change - from disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change where through political dialogue participation of polity is there and development is taking place," the BJP national president said.

Nadda earlier today inaugurated Manipur BJP's new state party office in Imphal. The party is gearing up for the Manipur assembly polls scheduled to he held next year The Biren Singh-led BJP unit is seeking its second term in the state.

BJP formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). Biren Singh being sworn in as Manipur's first-ever BJP chief minster on March 15, 2017. (ANI)

