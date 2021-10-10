Left Menu

BKU Saharanpur division president joins BJP ahead of UP polls

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:12 IST
Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bhartiya Kisan Union Saharanpur division president Raju Ahlawat resigned on Sunday and joined the BJP later.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow.

The BKU is one of the 32 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three agri laws.

