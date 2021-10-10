Lakhimpur Kheri: Mumbai Police to deploy maximum personnel on streets on Monday as Sena, NCP, Congress call for statewide bandh

Left Menu

Mumbai Police will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh called by the three ruling parties to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri, a police official said on Sunday.The shutdown has been called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA allies- the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The shutdown has been called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies- the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. The police official said patrolling will be intensified. ''Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security. But, keeping the bandh in mind, Mumbai Police will use the maximum manpower to tackle any situation. Police bandobast will be (stepped up) on streets on Monday,'' the official said. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra. He said it was necessary to wake people up against the ''anti-farmer'' policies of the Central government. Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles. On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

