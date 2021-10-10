Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Kendra a business opportunity and means to serve people: Mandaviya

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:28 IST
Jan Aushadhi Kendra a business opportunity and means to serve people: Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said opening a Jan Aushadhi Kendra (JAK) centre is a business opportunity as well as a means to serve poor people.

''By opening Jan Aushadhi Kendra you serve people. Also, we give a commission of 20 per cent. Apart from that we also provide an assistance of Rs 3 lakh,'' Mandaviya said during his lecture on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Basavanagudi here.

The assistance is provided because the profit margin compared to those pharmacies selling branded medicines is very less because the medicines sold at JAK are cheap, the minister explained.

''We give you assistance because there should not be a situation of shutting down the unit,'' the union minister said.

Mandaviya claimed that the launch of PMJAY shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pro-poor, pro-farmer and industry-friendly government. ''We are industry-friendly, but we are also pro-poor because supporting poor people is our priority. The JAK is a blessing for the poor and middle class,'' Mandaviya said.

He added that the JAK is known in the country as 'Modi Ki Dawai Ki Dukaan' (Modi's medical shop).

Recalling an incident where the medical expenses of a heart patient came down from Rs 4,500 to Rs 800 per month, the Union Minister said the publicity of the JAK is a service to the mankind.

''Doing charity is not the only way of serving people but helping them minimise expenditure is also a service,'' he noted.

On the initiatives of his ministry as part of the platinum jubilee of India's independence, Mandaviya said the 'Jan Aushadhi Mitra' will deliver medicine kits to elderly people at their doorsteps.

In his address, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said JAK stands testimony to Modi's vision of supporting poorest of the poor.

''We need to ask ourselves whether anyone in the last 70 years ever thought of cheap medicines to poor people,'' Bommai said.

Bommai assured the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya that the state government will help in achieving his target of opening 100 JAKs in his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021