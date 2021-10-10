Left Menu

'Those who can mow down farmers can crush Constitution': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over their stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and congratulated the farmers for not stepping back from their agitation, despite being insulted by the BJP.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over their stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and congratulated the farmers for not stepping back from their agitation, despite being insulted by the BJP. Speaking at a rally in Saharanpur, Yadav said, "We saw the deed of the people in power. We saw their action in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers were mowed down by vehicles. There were preparations to mow down the law too. Those who can mow down farmers and the law, can also crush the Constitution."

"Farmers are our 'annadaata'. They have to face insults today. Farmers are being called 'mawali'. They (the Uttar Pradesh government ) call them terrorists. I'd like to congratulate the farmers that they didn't step back from their agitation even after being insulted by the BJP numerous times," Yadav added. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. So far UP police arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

This comes ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

