Entrepreneurship development programme to start on Monday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:34 IST
A unique initiative of the Karnataka government 'Be an entrepreneur, become an employer', aimed at developing entrepreneurship among youth will kick start from Monday at the Bangalore Palace, Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani said.

''The 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' ('Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer') programme is aimed at attracting youths towards entrepreneurship and job creation. Our aim is to provide a platform for our youngsters to become successful entrepreneurs. We want them to be job-providers instead of job-seekers,'' Nirani told reporters here.

He said the participants of the event will get an opportunity to meet and interact with successful business leaders.

The Minister said said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event on Monday.

Further, a Industrial Adalat will be held on Tuesday, the minister said adding this event will help industrialists and other stakeholders to resolve their grievances on the spot. Nirani said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will take part in the programme.

