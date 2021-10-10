After Centre' assurance on coal supply, Sisodia accuses it of 'turning blind eye' to every problem

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged that the Centre is not ready to accept that there is a coal crisis in the country and likened the situation to the oxygen crisis during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the Centre's policy to ''turn a blind eye'' to every problem could prove fatal for the country.

His remarks came after the coal ministry asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and dismissed as ''entirely misplaced'' any fear of disruption in power supply.

The power ministry also said the total despatch of coal from all sources on October 9 was 1.92 million tonnes (19.2 lakh tonnes) against the total consumption was 1.87 million tonnes (18.7 lakh tonnes).

''Union Power Minister R K Singh today said that there isn't any coal crisis and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not have written a letter to the prime minister on the issue. It is sad that a Union cabinet minister has adopted such an irresponsible approach,'' Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The AAP leader said that it clearly showed that the central government is making excuses to ''run away'' from the crisis and compared the present situation with the oxygen crisis during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April-May this year.

He alleged that when states and doctors said that there was a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre did not accept that there was a crisis.

“They had done the same thing when the country grappled under an oxygen shortage. They would not even accept that there is a problem. They try to prove states wrong instead,” Sisodia alleged.

The Deputy CM said that the Centre's ''habit of turning a blind eye'' to every crisis can prove fatal for the country.

“The coal crisis can lead to a power crisis which could shut the entire system of the country. It can adversely impact industries,” Sisodia said.

He requested the central government to realise the gravity of the situation and make efforts to solve the crisis.

“With folded hands, I request the central government that please acknowledge this crisis. The Centre should show behaviour of cooperation and solve the coal crisis,” he said. In recent days, some other states have also taken up the issue of coal supply with the Centre.

Later in a statement, Sisodia claimed that governments of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are warning the Centre about the incoming crisis. “Many power plants have closed. At this time the Centre, as a responsible government, should accept that there is a coal crisis in the country, find a solution and not blame the state governments,” he said in the statement.

Reacting to Sisodia’s remarks, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP government was “misleading” citizens on possible power cuts in Delhi in near future.

Gupta said that both Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi have categorically stated that the Centre will not allow any shortage of fuel for power plants supplying power to Delhi. “One fails to understand why despite the Centre’s assurance the Delhi government continues to mislead people. It will be better if Kejriwal Government instead of misleading people, works out a plan to ensure proper power supply for Delhi,” Gupta said in a statement.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP government is “spreading fear” of power cuts in Delhi but is not telling what alternative arrangements it has made to ensure proper power supply in the city.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, however, tweeted on Sunday: ''Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand.'' ''Coal despatch have exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock,'' the power minister said in a statement, adding the coal stock at the power plant is sufficient for more than four days' requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by Coal India Ltd (CIL), the coal stock at power plant would gradually improve.

In a separate statement, the Coal Ministry said coal stock at the power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) has more than 400 lakh tonnes of stocks, which is being supplied to power plants.

The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 percent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

''The daily average coal requirement at the power plants is about 18.5 lakh tonnes of coal per day whereas the daily coal supply has been around 17.5 lakh tonnes per day. This due to extended monsoons the despatches were constrained,'' it said. '' The coal available at the power plants is a rolling stock which gets replenished by the supplies from the coal companies on a daily basis.'' Any ''fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous,'' it said. ''In fact this year, domestic coal supply has substituted imports by a substantial measure.'' Singh, the statement said, has directed that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

