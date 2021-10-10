Left Menu

Pb BJP leader takes exception to SKM's announcement of burning PM's effigies on Dussehra

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:37 IST
Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Sunday took a strong exception to farmer leaders' decision to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dussehra, saying this is a holy festival of Hindus and any sort of politics over it cannot be tolerated.

Sharma's statement came a day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations spearheading the stir against the farm laws, said farmers would burn effigies of the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah on Dussehra to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

The Punjab BJP leader criticised the farmer leaders for their announcement, saying Dussehra is a holy festival of Hindus and any kind of politics on it cannot be tolerated.

Sharma alleged that farmer leaders were trying to ''create disturbance'' during Hindu festivals for the last one year.

He said that on the same occasion last year, farmer leaders had tried to indulge in petty politics and there was anger in the Hindu community because of it.

Sharma said that farmer bodies had also announced that they would observe 'black' Diwali and hold protests during festivals like 'Dhanteras'. He said the 'Kisan morcha', during the course of their protests, had celebrated many festivals of other religions last year.

The BJP leader said such protests by farmers on festivals were not only hurting the sentiments of Hindus but also affecting businesses adversely.

