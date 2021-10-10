Cong seeks president's appointment on Lakhimpur Kheri case

Left Menu

The Congress has sought an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to present to him a memorandum on the facts of the case.AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal has written to the president seeking his time to meet a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.Besides Gandhi and Venugopal, other members of the delegation would be A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury Violence broke out in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers protest on October 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:48 IST
The Congress has sought an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to present to him a memorandum on the facts of the case.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has written to the president seeking his time to meet a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

Besides Gandhi and Venugopal, other members of the delegation would be A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest on October 3. A murder case has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish who is accused of running over farmers.

Terming the mowing down of farmers with an SUV belonging allegedly to the Union minister a ''shocking incident of broad day massacre'', Venugopal said it has shaken the conscience of the entire nation.

He said the Congress party has sought an appointment with the president at the earliest to present to him a detailed memorandum over the October 3 violence. He alleged that despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or the minister.

