Left Menu

UP: SP leaders, workers of only respective districts be allowed to participate in Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Yatra

In the rath yatras-led by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, only the party leaders and workers of respective districts through which the yatra passes will be allowed to participate.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:51 IST
UP: SP leaders, workers of only respective districts be allowed to participate in Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Yatra
Akhilesh Yadav to embark on 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12 ahead of UP Assembly polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the rath yatras-led by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, the party leaders and workers of respective districts through which the yatra passes will only be allowed to participate. "In the district where the Rath Yatras of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh will take place, only the workers, office bearers and leaders of that district will be allowed to participate and not from other districts," reads the party notification.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12. Earlier, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the next year's elections in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed with the BJP government in the state.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Yadav had told ANI. He also said the party will field popular faces in the upcoming elections.

"We will field popular faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. We are working on it and will announce the names of the candidates as soon as the election dates are out," he had said. Yadav also said that his party is optimistic about getting 400 seats and securing a landslide victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021