Left Menu

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar regrets his caste-sensitive remarks

During the Prashashan Gaon ke Sang administration with people programme at Manda village under his Ramganjmandi Assembly constituency, the MLA lost his temper when people raised slogans against him over village development fund.He told them in anger he belongs to a caste that hangs dead animals upside down. The locals hit back at him, telling him their own caste and saying they too have stick latth in their hands.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:26 IST
BJP MLA Madan Dilawar regrets his caste-sensitive remarks
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar Sunday expressed regret over his caste-sensitive remarks during a public event, saying his words were not ''of a civilised person''. During the 'Prashashan Gaon ke Sang (administration with people' programme at Manda village under his Ramganjmandi Assembly constituency, the MLA lost his temper when people raised slogans against him over village development fund.

He told them in anger he belongs to a caste that ''hangs (dead animals) upside down''. The locals hit back at him, telling him their own caste and saying they too have ''stick (latth)'' in their hands. In a video statement on Sunday, the MLA said the locals' ''rude'' words and behaviour could incite any common man and what he said was directed at him only not at any one else.

When contacted, he told PTI Sunday, ''My words were not aimed at any one but at me as I belong to the community that hangs animals upside down (cattle) as it is our profession for generations.'' The MLA said he was not among those who could be bullied down.

''However, the words which were used by me publically were not of a civilised person,'' Dilawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021