Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress leaders including Chidambaram to participate in Maun Vrat at Goa's Azad Maidan tomorrow

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with other Congress leaders will participate in Maun Vrat at Goa's Azad Maidan tomorrow against the brutal killing of innocent farmers in Uttar Pradesh and demand immediate sacking of Union State Minister for Home affairs Ajay Misra Teni involved in the killing.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:40 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress leaders including Chidambaram to participate in Maun Vrat at Goa's Azad Maidan tomorrow
Congress leader P Chidambaram . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with other Congress leaders will participate in Maun Vrat at Goa's Azad Maidan tomorrow against the brutal killing of innocent farmers in Uttar Pradesh and demand immediate sacking of Union State Minister for Home affairs Ajay Misra Teni involved in the killing. As a part of AICC's nationwide protest, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has organised "Maun Vrat" on October 11 at Azad Maidan at 11.30 a.m.

AICC Senior Observer and former union minister for Finance and Home affairs Shri P Chidambaram ji along with AICC in-charge Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao ji, GPCC President Shri Girish Chodankar, Lop leader Shri Digambar Kamat, Working President Alex Sequira, Campaign Committee Chairman Alexio Reginaldo Lawrance, former union minister Adv. Ramakant Khalap and other Congress leaders will attend the Dharna. As a mark of protest, all the office bearers will use the Black masks to mark the protest, stated press note issued by Sankalp Amonkar in Incharge of Protest & Vice President G.P.C.C.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021