Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) con-incharge Vivek Thakur on Sunday alleged that Congress is trying to revive itself in the poll-bound state through Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:41 IST
Congress trying to revive itself in UP through Lakhimpur Kheri incident: BJP MP
BJP MP Vivek Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge Vivek Thakur on Sunday alleged that Congress is trying to revive itself in the poll-bound state through Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Nothing unusual about it. Congress is trying to revive itself in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Kheri was an incident and they did not overcome it till yet. The place is full of riot posters. Opposition fighting to get the primary position within themselves.

Asked about the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, the BJP MP said, "The opposition has to be logical in its demand. The high-level probe is being set up. One former DGP is also part of the investigation team. The investigation is happening at full speed. Law will take its own course." As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

