A day may come when govt will be sold to a company and run through outsourcing: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday attacked the BJP dispensation for selling everything, saying a day may come, when the government will be sold to a company, and it will operate through outsourcing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
''The BJP government at the Centre is selling everything. You must be knowing that the English had come to trade in India. The East India Company used to do business in 2-3 things (initially), but their business increased gradually and the English passed a law under which the East India Company itself became a government,'' he told a rally in Saharanpur.

''The BJP is selling one thing after another. A day may come, when the government will be sold to a company, and the government will operate through outsourcing. When everything will be sold, then the rights, which we have got in the Constitution, will also be snatched,'' he said.

He termed the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections one related to the country's destiny. ''This will decide the future of the youth and farmers,'' Yadav said.

''If the country has to be saved, the BJP has to be defeated. We had forged an alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to stop the BJP. We did whatever pacts we could do, but the BJP got more seats in Uttar Pradesh. ''If the BJP was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the three black farm laws would not have been enacted,'' Yadav said.

Further sharpening his attack, the SP chief said, ''Farmers are called 'mavaali' (people indulging in violence without any reason), and they may be called terrorists. The BJP may have insulted the farmers, but the farmers did not relent, and they have resolved that the protests will continue till the black farm laws are withdrawn.'' Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav said, ''When the public needed the government the most, it left them orphan. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the farmers were run over by a vehicle. When the SP protested, a case was registered. The people in government could do anything, so we need to be alert.'' Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, ''Those who change names will be changed by the public in the election.'' PTI SLM/NAV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

