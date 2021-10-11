Iraqi forces capture deputy of IS slain leader Baghdadi - PM

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of the Islamic State in charge of the group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.

"While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said, without providing further details of the operation. Baghdadi was killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The U.S. State Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Islamic State leaders it identified including Jasim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)