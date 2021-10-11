Left Menu

India agrees to USD 200 million Line of Credit to support development projects in Kyrgyzstan

India on Monday agreed to a USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held cordial and constructive talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including Afghanistan.Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday as part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic.

EAM Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

India on Monday agreed to a USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held ''cordial and constructive'' talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including Afghanistan.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday as part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia intending to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.

''Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic. Agreed on USD 200 million LoC to support development projects. Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Discussed need for early travel of Indian students and more liberal visa regime. Reviewed our defense and security cooperation positively,'' he said.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

''India and the Kyrgyz Republic have a shared approach to developments in Afghanistan,'' he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also gifted Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek.

''Very pleased to gift Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek. Applaud the leadership of Prof. Turgunaliev in strengthening our cultural cooperation,'' he tweeted.

During his stay in Kyrgyzstan, Jaishankar will also call on President Sadyr Japarov.

''This will be his first visit to the country as the external affairs minister,'' the Ministry of External Affairs had said, adding that some agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit.

Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan from October 11 to 12 to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the MEA said.

Jaishankar will visit Armenia from October 12 to 13 during which he will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Jaishankar's three-nation visit will be a continuation of India's increased engagement with countries in its ''extended neighborhood'', according to the MEA.

It is learned that the developments in Afghanistan are expected to figure prominently in Jaishankar's talks with leaders of the three central Asian countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

