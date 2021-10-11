Left Menu

Czech president's health condition is stable - hospital

Czech President Milos Zeman, who was due to lead post-election talks about forming a new government, is in a stable condition after being treated in intensive care at the weekend, a spokeswoman of the Central Military Hospital said on Monday. Zeman, 77, was taken to the hospital on Sunday and he was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit due to complications related to a chronic condition, the director of the hospital said then.

Czech president's health condition is stable - hospital
Czech President Milos Zeman, who was due to lead post-election talks about forming a new government, is in a stable condition after being treated in intensive care at the weekend, a spokeswoman of the Central Military Hospital said on Monday.

Zeman, 77, was taken to the hospital on Sunday and he was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit due to complications related to a chronic condition, the director of the hospital said then. The director, Miroslav Zavoral, has said he did not have Zeman's approval to disclose further details. He did not say how serious the president's condition was.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party narrowly lost a parliamentary election completed on Saturday to the center-right Together coalition and appears to have no chance of forming a ruling majority. The president is supposed to lead talks with the parties to find a viable majority after an election. However, his first official step, to appoint the new prime minister, is due only when the new lower house, with the new speaker, is established.

If the president is incapacitated, his powers related to the government formation pass to the speaker of the lower house. The presidential office had previously said Zeman had been ill, and he spent eight days in hospital last month. The presidential office said at the time he had no life-threatening condition but was dehydrated and slightly exhausted.

The public Czech Radio and newspaper denikn.cz cited seven sources as saying last month that the president had suffered from ascites, or liquid collecting in the abdomen, during his previous hospital stay. The president's spokesman declined to comment on the report at the time.

