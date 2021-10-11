Left Menu

Lakhimpur case: Cong workers hold silent protest, demand resignation of Ajay Mishra

Congress leaders on Monday held a silent protest near the civil lines railway crossing here against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and to demand the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.The maun vrat protest was led by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in which Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and chief whip Mahesh Joshi participated.The party is demanding dismissal of the union minister over the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:59 IST
Lakhimpur case: Cong workers hold silent protest, demand resignation of Ajay Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders on Monday held a silent protest near the civil lines railway crossing here against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and to demand the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

The 'maun vrat' protest was led by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in which Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and chief whip Mahesh Joshi participated.

“The party is demanding dismissal of the union minister over the incident. The 'maun vrat' was observed as per the directions of the AICC,” a party leader said. Eight people died in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father.

The Congress is staging 'maun vrat satyagrah' outside offices of governors and lieutenant governors in states and UTs, demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021