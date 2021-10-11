Lakhimpur case: Cong workers hold silent protest, demand resignation of Ajay Mishra

Congress leaders on Monday held a silent protest near the civil lines railway crossing here against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and to demand the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

The 'maun vrat' protest was led by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in which Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and chief whip Mahesh Joshi participated.

“The party is demanding dismissal of the union minister over the incident. The 'maun vrat' was observed as per the directions of the AICC,” a party leader said. Eight people died in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father.

The Congress is staging 'maun vrat satyagrah' outside offices of governors and lieutenant governors in states and UTs, demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.