Oppn sponsored bandh against SEC evokes partial response in Pondy

The dawn to dusk bandh called by the opposition Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) to condemn the 'confusion' the State Election Commission (SEC) caused in notifying the civic polls evoked partial response here on Monday.

All privately owned inter State and intra State buses stayed off the roads while the government owned buses operated as usual. Shops and establishments remained shut in major centres in and around the town.

Autos plied as usual and while privately managed schools and colleges declared holiday for the institutions. The government institutions functioned with less than usual turnout of students.

Volunteers of the parties including the Congress, DMK, VCK and left parties took out a rally and held demonstrations at various points taking strong exception to the SEC coming out with poll schedule for the civic bodies without earmarking quota of reservation for the BCs and Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy presided over a demonstration on Marai Malai Adigal salai objecting to the SEC's 'unconstitutional and unacceptable' style of functioning by making a move to hold the civic polls violating the statutory and constitutional provisions.

Meanwhile, the SEC published the statutory notification setting in motion the process of civic polls in the Union Territory in a phased manner.

The State Election commissioner Roy P Thomas published the notification for the first phase of poll on November 2 for the Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities in Puducherry region.

With the publication of the notification today, the filing of nomination was set in motion for election of councillors and the chairmen of the two municipalities. The first phase of poll is slated for November 2.

The AIADMK has urged the Lt Governor to intervene and rescind the poll schedule as there were several 'irregularities' in conducting the elections, particularly denial of reservation for the BCs and STs in finalizing wards and also in the posts for these two categories in civic bodies.

A memorandum was submitted today to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan by the AIADMK leader A Anbalagan seeking her intervention to rectify the anomalies the SEC had committed and put off the polls till the rectification is completed.

DMK convenor R Siva MLA also objected to the SEC's hasty manner in which the poll was sought to be held. ''All the anomalies particularly in depriving BCs and the STs of their statutory privileges should be rectified and the poll should be conducted after rectification of lapses,'' he said in a release.

