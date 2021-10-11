Left Menu

Tunisian prime minister names new government

Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied sacked the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in moves his foes call a coup.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the interim ministers Saied had already appointed including Sihem Boughdiri as finance minister and Othman Jerandi as foreign minister. She also named, in a live broadcast ceremony, Samir Said as economy and planning minister and Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.

The appointment of a new government has been urgently requested by both Tunisian political players and foreign donors for weeks and Saied has said he would after its appointment launch a dialogue about the future. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Angus McDowall, Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

