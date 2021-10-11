Left Menu

Assam Cong leaders, workers observe 'maun vrat' to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Assam observed a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) here on Monday in protest against the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, and sought removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra, besides exemplary punishment for his son, Ashish, for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah told reporters that the 'maun vrat' outside Meghdoot Bhawan (General Post Office) was being held as part of the grand old party's countrywide protest against the incident of violence during an agitation by farmers in UP.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, including four farmers and two BJP workers.

Maintaining that the demonstration staged across the country by the Congress was an attempt by the party to ''save democracy'', Borah said, ''The law cannot be different for VVIPs and common citizens. No effort was made to arrest the minister's son till he surrendered.'' The APCC chief further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''remaining silent as a cabinet minister's son is involved in the incident''.

Opposition Leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, AICC executive president Zakir Hussain Sikdar, and MP Pradyut Bordoloi were among those who took part in the demonstration.

Earlier, on October 5, Congress leaders and workers had staged dharna across Assam in protest against the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, when she was on her way to meet families of those killed and injured in Lakhimpur Kheri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

