Aryan Khan being targeted just for his surname: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.

''Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week.

