Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Chidambaram lead Cong's silent protest in Goa

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram led a silent protest in Goa on Monday against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

Chidambaram, AICC Goa desk in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, state unit chief Girish Chodankar and others held the 'maun vrat' protest for over an hour from 11 am at Azad Maidan here.

Eight people, comprising four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, the chain of violent events starting after an SUV mowed down farmers protesting against the Centre's three agri-marketing laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)