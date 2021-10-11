Left Menu

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot, Pilot among star campaigners for Congress

The ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP had last Thursday announced names of their candidates for the bypolls, which will be held on October 30. The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Shaktawat and BJP MLA from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot among its star campaigners for the bypolls to the Vallabhgarh and Dhariyawad Assembly seats.

The list released by party general secretary K C Venugopal also has names of Ajay Maken, the incharge of the Rajasthan affairs at the AICC; and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. The ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had last Thursday announced names of their candidates for the bypolls, which will be held on October 30. The Congress has fielded Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and Nagraj Meena from Dhariyawad. In Vallabhnagar, the BJP has given ticket to Himmat Singh Jhala. For Dhariyawad, the BJP has fielded Khet Singh. The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Shaktawat and BJP MLA from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena. In the Assembly of 200, the ruling Congress at present has 106 MLAs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 3, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) 2 each and the Rashtriya Lok Dal 1. Thirteen are Independent legislators.

