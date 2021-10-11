Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to family of IAF pilot Sunil Mohanty killed in airfcraft crash

The Kejriwal government provided 'samman rashi' of Rs 1 crore to the family of flight lieutenant Sunil Mohanty who lost his life during an air maintenance mission in 2019.

According to a government statement, the amount was handed over to Monhanty's parents at their Dwarka residence by Palam Vihar MLA Bhavna Gaur.

''We cannot put a cost on their lives. But this provision gives strength and support to their families. We will always stand by the families of martyrs and support them in every way possible,'' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Mohanty was working as a lieutenant in the Indian Air Force and was posted to 43 Squadron Air Force from June 24, 2016.

He was commissioned on June 3, 2019, to fly AN-32 KA 2752 aircraft to undertake an air maintenance mission for Mehkuka Airfield in Arunachal Pradesh during which his plane went missing.

Subsequently, the wreckage of the aircraft was found on June 12, 2019, at Mechuka en route to Pari Hills, Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mohanty was among those who lost their lives in the accident.

