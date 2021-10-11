Left Menu

India closely following developments in Afghanistan: Jaishankar

India said on Monday that it was closely following the developments in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Taliban regime meeting the expectations of the international community as elaborated in a UN Security Council resolution.

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:57 IST
India closely following developments in Afghanistan: Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

India said on Monday that it was closely following the developments in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Taliban regime meeting the expectations of the international community as elaborated in a UN Security Council resolution. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made remarks during a joint press appearance with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev after a ''constructive'' meeting with him here.

Jaishankar said that discussion on developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the peace and security of the region occupied some time in his talks with Kazakbaev.

''We are closely following the developments in Afghanistan. It concerns all of us. Any instability in Afghanistan will have an impact on the region. There are expectations of the international community from the current regime in Afghanistan, which are adequately elaborated in the UNSCR 2593,'' he said.

The UNSC resolution 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad ''India and the Kyrgyz Republic have a shared approach to developments in Afghanistan,'' he said in a tweet.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected government which was backed by the West. The Taliban, ousted from power by the US shortly after the 9/11 attacks, now control nearly all of the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for ensuring that no country "tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its selfish interests.'' Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Modi had also said that it is essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread, terrorism, and terrorist attacks.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday as part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia intending to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021