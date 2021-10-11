Austria's Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz quits
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as chancellor on Monday after fellow conservative Sebastian Kurz stepped down as Austria's leader in the face of corruption allegations to keep the ruling coalition with the Greens alive.
Schallenberg was sworn in at a ceremony in President Alexander Van der Bellen's office along with his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, who like Schallenberg is a career diplomat and had been serving as ambassador to France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots
Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title in explosive fashion
Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title
Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title
France's Macron files complaint about jet-skiing photo - media