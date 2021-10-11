Left Menu

Sort out differences, find solution to Naga issue at earliest: Nagaland govt appeals to Centre, NSCN(IM)

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:43 IST
Sort out differences, find solution to Naga issue at earliest: Nagaland govt appeals to Centre, NSCN(IM)
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has urged the Centre and the NSCN(IM) to sort out their differences and find a solution to the vexed Naga issue at the earliest, an official said Monday.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, former CM and NPF Legislature Party Leader T R Zeliang and Minister Neiba Kronu held separate meetings with the Centre's new interlocutor A K Mishra and representatives of NSCN(IM) in New Delhi.

''We met A K Mishra at Nagaland House and also interacted with NSCN(IM) representatives, including the group's chief negotiator Th Muivah, its chairman Q Tuccu and vice chairman Tongmat Wangnao, in Delhi,” the official said.

During the meetings held on Sunday, the state government appealed to Mishra and NSCM(IM) representatives to be more practical to bring a solution at the earliest as it has been the desire of the Naga people.

“We have to apply our mind and wisdom to bring a solution,” the state government delegation led by the CM told the outfit.

According to the official, the Nagaland legislators told the NSCN (IM) leaders that ''there may be some differences between the group and the Centre over certain issues but it is time to sort out the issues to find a solution''. Talks between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) to find a solution to the vexed Naga issue resumed on September 20, around two years after the deliberations stopped.

He asserted that ''the state government, as a facilitator to the negotiation process, is extending all the support to the Centre and the outfit''.

The central government and the NSCN(IM) had signed a Framework Agreement in 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after Independence in 1947.

The negotiations between the NSCN(IM) and the Centre had stopped following the former’s refusal to hold deliberations with previous interlocutor R N Ravi after the October 31, 2019 talks in Dimapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021