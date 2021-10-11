Left Menu

Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally indoors for 2nd year due to COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:49 IST
Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally indoors for 2nd year due to COVID-19
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena will not be holding its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in view of COVID-19 for the second straight year and instead the event will be organised indoors in an auditorium here with 50 per cent seating capacity, party sources said on Monday.

The rally, a key public event linked to the party's evolution, will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Central Mumbai on October 15 and will be addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, they said.

The meeting will be held with 50 per cent audience capacity of the 3,000-seater auditorium, they said.

This will be the second straight year when the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government, will not be able to hold its Dussehra rally at the sprawling Shivaji Park ground, the traditional venue, in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

Last year, the meeting was held at Savarkar auditorium opposite the Shivaji Park in the presence of just 50 people.

The Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966, and since then every year, the rally was addressed by him at the Shivaji Park till his death in 2012.

Since 2012, his son Uddhav Thackeray has been addressing the event, which used to see a large gathering of party workers in pre-coronavirus time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021