Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit Punjab's Jalandhar tomorrow

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, AAP leader Raghav Chadha informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:28 IST
Kejriwal to visit Punjab's Jalandhar tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, AAP leader Raghav Chadha informed on Monday. Chadha further informed that the AAP national convenor will be visiting Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021