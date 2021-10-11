Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Gujarat Cong demands SC-monitored inquiry

The Gujarat Congress on Monday staged a silent protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 and demanded an inquiry into the incident under the direct supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

Newly appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma, who is Health Minister in the Rajasthan government, led the silent protest organised by the party outside the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Kochrab Ashram in Paldi area of the city.

Congress leaders, among them Gujarat unit president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani and former state unit chiefs Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia, and workers took part in the three-hour long silent protest wearing black masks and holding banners demanding justice for the farmers.

Talking to the reporters after the protest, Sharma slammed the BJP-led Union and Uttar Pradesh governments for the violence against farmers and also preventing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri.

''Since Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son is involved in the killing, we cannot expect a free and fair probe. Mishra must resign from his post. We demand the probe should be handed over to a special investigation team under the direct supervision of a Supreme Court judge,'' said Sharma.

''While Congress has organised such silent protests across the country in support of farmers, BJP leaders did not even meet the kin of the deceased farmers. The Congress has always stood by farmers while the BJP only gives hollow promises of doubling their income,'' said Sharma.

Eight people, comprising four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, the chain of violent events starting after an SUV mowed down farmers protesting against the Centre's three agri-marketing laws.

Uttar Pradesh police have already arrested minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

PTI PJT PD BNMBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)