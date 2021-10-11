Left Menu

New Austrian chancellor says will 'of course' work closely with Kurz

Austria's newly installed chancellor, who faces accusations from the opposition that he will be a puppet of his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who has quit in the face of corruption allegations, pledged on Monday to work "very closely" with him. "I will of course work very closely...

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:51 IST
New Austrian chancellor says will 'of course' work closely with Kurz
Flag of Austria Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's newly installed chancellor, who faces accusations from the opposition that he will be a puppet of his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who has quit in the face of corruption allegations, pledged on Monday to work "very closely" with him.

"I will of course work very closely... with Sebastian Kurz," Alexander Schallenberg said in a statement to the media. "I believe the accusations that have been made (against Kurz) are false and I am convinced that at the end of the day it will turn out that there was nothing to them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021