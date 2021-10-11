NC gets another jolt, 6 prominent faces among three dozen workers resign

The National Conference has got yet another jolt as over three dozen party activists, including a provincial secretary, two district presidents and two Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) corporators, resigned on Monday.

The fresh resignations came a day after two prominent leaders of the NC -- provincial president Devender Singh Rana and former minister S S Slathia -- quit the party. Both the leaders joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday.

“Provincial secretary, two district presidents, two municipal corporators, one block president and several district and block committee members of National Conference from Jammu district resigned from the party and conveyed their support to Rana,” an aide in the office of Rana said.

He said the leaders, who resigned from the National Conference include provincial secretary, Jammu, Arshad Choudhary, district president, Jammu Urban, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, district president, Jammu Rural 'A', Som Nath Khajuria, block president Bhalwal Ashok Singh Manhas and municipal corporator S Sucha Singh and block president Women Wing, block Mathwar, Rekha Langeh.

