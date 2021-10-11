Rename Bahraich village after Lakhimpur violence victim: Kin, Sikh community
The delegation also included people from the Bahraich Gurdwara Management Committee.Walia said relatives of farmer Gurvinder Singh Giani ji and the Bahraich gurdwara committee gave a letter to the commission, demanding naming the village after the victim.
- Country:
- India
The Sikh community of Bahraich and relatives of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence have demanded that the victim’s village be named after him.
Bahraich’s Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha president Mandeep Singh Walia said the demand to rename Moharnia village as ''Gurvinder Nagar'' has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the state minorities commission. An 11-member delegation, led by commission member Parvinder Singh, had met families of the violence victims last week. The delegation also included people from the Bahraich Gurdwara Management Committee.
Walia said relatives of farmer Gurvinder Singh ''Giani ji'' and the Bahraich gurdwara committee gave a letter to the commission, demanding naming the village after the victim. The demand has been sent to CM Adityanath through the commission. Parvinder Singh has said the CM will call families of the dead farmers to Lucknow and listen to their problems, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath to expand his ministry to balance caste, regional aspirations
Expansion of Yogi Adityanath Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh this evening: Officials.
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 25 per quintal hike in sugarcane purchase price to Rs 350 per quintal.
Jitin Prasada, 6 others inducted into Yogi Adityanath ministry ahead of UP assembly polls