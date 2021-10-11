Left Menu

Rename Bahraich village after Lakhimpur violence victim: Kin, Sikh community

The delegation also included people from the Bahraich Gurdwara Management Committee.Walia said relatives of farmer Gurvinder Singh Giani ji and the Bahraich gurdwara committee gave a letter to the commission, demanding naming the village after the victim.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikh community of Bahraich and relatives of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence have demanded that the victim’s village be named after him.

Bahraich’s Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha president Mandeep Singh Walia said the demand to rename Moharnia village as ''Gurvinder Nagar'' has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the state minorities commission. An 11-member delegation, led by commission member Parvinder Singh, had met families of the violence victims last week. The delegation also included people from the Bahraich Gurdwara Management Committee.

Walia said relatives of farmer Gurvinder Singh ''Giani ji'' and the Bahraich gurdwara committee gave a letter to the commission, demanding naming the village after the victim. The demand has been sent to CM Adityanath through the commission. Parvinder Singh has said the CM will call families of the dead farmers to Lucknow and listen to their problems, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

